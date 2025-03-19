Severe fire threats in Central Florida as windy storm system targets multiple states

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another huge, windy storm system is bringing extreme fire threat over dozens of states today and a red flag warning for Central Florida.

The warning is in effect for Thursday as a strong and gusty cold front moves through.

Channel 9 is using live Doppler9 to look for newly developed fires, as our radar beams bounce off smoke particles.

Overall, the next two months will be very dangerous for fires as we await the wet season in late May through June.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group