Severe weather affects some Central Florida schools, find out if your county is impacted

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida school districts and universities have announced closures and canceled events because of Tuesday’s severe weather forecast.

Check below to see if your county is affected:

Volusia County

Volusia County Schools is closely monitoring the weather all principals have been notified and will be monitoring for the potential cancellation of after school activities tomorrow.

School officials will continue to track the weather and will keep parents and student informed if there are any changes to normal operations.

Lake County

Lake County Schools plan to have early dismissal on Tuesday. Officials said it will follow the Wednesday early dismissal schedule on Tuesday.

The district will excuse absences for students who stay home because of the weather.

All outdoor after-school activities, games and night-school classes are canceled Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution due to severe weather forecast for the area, Lake-Sumter State College will close all campuses beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. All classes, sports, and activities planned after that time will not occur.

This closure will impact LSSC campuses in Clermont, Four Corners, Leesburg, and Sumterville. During this time there will be no access to any facilities on LSSC campuses.

Students in afternoon and evening classes should look for additional information sent from their course instructors.

The College will plan to reopen on Wednesday, January 10. Any additional updates will be sent by the LSSC Alert system, email and social media.

Osceola County

The School District of Osceola County said Monday afternoon that all of Tuesday’s after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been canceled. Extended Day and the 21st Century program will run as normal Tuesday afternoon.

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools said its schools will be closed Tuesday.

The College of Central Florida said all of its campuses will be closed Tuesday. Online classes and other scheduled activities have been canceled.

Flagler County

Flagler County Schools has canceled all after-school activities, including athletic events. Schools will observe regular classroom hours and release at their regularly scheduled time.

The district said the G.W. Carver Center and the Flagler County Youth Center will observe their regular hours of operation. Extended Day will also operate under normal hours.

