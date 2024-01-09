ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket successfully launches, but lunar lander hits a snag

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on its inaugural flight on Monday at 2:18 am.

The certification mission brings the Vulcan rocket closer to flying national security missions.

There will be a second certification flight later this year.

But, this first mission did have two payloads: a Celestis Memorial Spaceflight carrying the cremated remains and DNA samples from the creator of Star Trek and a number of original cast members, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander.

Unfortunately, the commercial lander suffered a critical propellant loss after attempting to correct itself after running into a propulsion system issue.

Under the circumstances, The Astrobotic team will assess what alternative mission profiles may be feasible at this time.

The lander is carrying a number of NASA instruments intended to help inform future Artemis missions to the moon.

