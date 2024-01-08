WATCH: ULA launches Vulcan rocket from Space Coast, eyes first US lunar landing in over 50 years

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Space Coast has witnessed another successful rocket launch.

The United Launch Alliance launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Monday.

The rocket left the launch pad right on time at 2:18 a.m.

WATCH: ULA launches Vulcan rocket from Space Coast (ULA / NASA)

READ: Alaska Airlines flight: NTSB trying to locate door after emergency landing

It will send the Peregrine Robotic Lunar Lander on a journey to the Moon.

The Lander is filled with scientific experiments for NASA and other customers.

It will study the lunar surface.

READ: Golden Globes 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates; here is the list of winners

An attempted landing on the Moon is scheduled for Feb. 23.

MISSION SUCCESS! ULA's #VulcanRocket successfully performed its #Cert1 flight test today! Thank you to the engineers, technicians and teammates across the nation who designed, built and launched this versatile new rocket. ULA success #159.https://t.co/JRNjxSQtlZ pic.twitter.com/KQbKg04nLY — ULA (@ulalaunch) January 8, 2024

Count on WFTV.com and watch Channel 9 for launch coverage and other important developments on our Space Coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group