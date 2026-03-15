Severe weather possible in Central Florida with heavy rain and winds

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected for Central Florida on Sunday.

Severe weather is also possible this afternoon. The storms are expected between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Severe weather possible in Central Florida with heavy rain and wind Severe weather with heavy rain, wind gusts, and hail possible in Central Florida on Sunday

Warmer temperatures and higher humidity today will cause these storms to develop much more quickly than they did on Saturday.

Our main impacts in Central Florida will be pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and hail in the strongest storms.

Severe weather possible in Central Florida with heavy rain and wind Severe weather with heavy rain, wind gusts, and hail possible in Central Florida on Sunday

Areas east of I-4 will be the first to see a chance of severe weather in the early afternoon.

During the evening, models suggest that areas north of Orlando will have a better chance of experiencing stronger thunderstorms.

Severe weather possible in Central Florida with heavy rain and wind Severe weather with heavy rain, wind gusts, and hail possible in Central Florida on Sunday

Another round of storms is possible on Monday afternoon and evening, but the severe weather threat will be less widespread.

Rain totals over both days could reach 2 to 3 inches in areas experiencing strong thunderstorms.

Severe weather possible in Central Florida with heavy rain and wind Severe weather with heavy rain, wind gusts, and hail possible in Central Florida on Sunday

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