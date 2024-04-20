Sex offender rearrested after traffic stop, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLand sex offender faces new charges this week, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, Joshua Jobe, 24, was arrested again after a traffic stop on April 7.

He was first arrested in 2020 in Deltona and is a registered sex offender on probation.

Deputies said they spotted Jobe riding a bicycle without a light, but he gave a fake name. He was arrested for giving false information and violating probation.

Jobe also took off his ankle monitor.

When Jobe was stopped, investigators said he had a cell phone. As a condition of his probation, he was not supposed to have a smartphone or access to the Internet.

Volusia County detectives obtained a search warrant and found four Internet accounts that were not registered with the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the accounts, investigators said they discovered explicit photos of children and graphic photos involving animals on the phone.

Jobe is being held without bond at the Volusia County jail.

