OCSO: Deputy shoots a man who was holding a gun towards people

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy shot a man at an apartment complex on Friday night who was holding a gun and pointing it at several residents, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. at the Indigo Winter Park Apartments on U.K. Circle.

Deputies said upon arrival they heard one gunshot and encountered the man, who was still holding the gun.

Read: Only on 9: Video shows suspects involved in Taft shooting, possibly connected to Seminole carjacking

OCSO said a deputy then fired their service weapon, shooting the man.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Read: Sheriff: Person of interest in deadly carjacking, kidnapping in custody; search underway for 2 more

The deputy who shot the man is on temporary paid administrative leave pending a review from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE is investigating this shooting and said it will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group