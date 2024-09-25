Sexyy Red Orlando tour date postponed due to Hurricane Helene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sexyy Red’s “Sexyy Red 4 President” tour date scheduled for September 26 at Addition Financial Arena has been postponed due to Hurricane Helene.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 5, at 7 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena.
All tickets for the original date will be honored.
Read: Hurricane Helene forms, forecast to become major storm before impacting Florida
You can still purchase tickets here.
Here is a map of Addition Financial Arena:
Read: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Jerry Demings gives update on Hurricane Helene response in Orange County
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group