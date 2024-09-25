WATCH LIVE: Mayor Jerry Demings gives update on Hurricane Helene response in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Jerry Demings is speaking to Orange County residents about Hurricane Helene.

Demings will give an update on the county’s storm preparations.

He will be joined by Public Works and Utilities Departments officials.

Duke Energy and Orange County Public Schools representatives will also be on hand for this afternoon’s update.

Demings will speak from the Orange County Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park.

