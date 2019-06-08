0 ‘She'd do anything in the world for you': Boyfriend describes Orange County woman shot, killed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The boyfriend of an Orange County woman who was shot and killed this week wants people to know about the impact she had on others.

Paula Anderson, 39, died Monday after someone shot through the walls of her home off Old Goldenrod Road and Narcoosee Road.

Anderson’s boyfriend, John Bowden, said he’s frustrated that no one's been charged with her murder.

Bowden said what happened was completely senseless and he wants justice for her death.

It's been five days, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office is still not releasing any information about a possible suspect they may be looking for.

As Bowden flipped through dozens of photos on his phone, he shared stories about the love his girlfriend showed him and so many others.

"She'd do anything in the world for you," Bowden said. "It's rough. Really rough. When you lose somebody you love, it's hard. My house is empty."

Early Monday morning, Bowden said someone unloaded on their trailer home just as they were going to sleep.

"She just had walked into the bedroom, went in the bedroom door when she got shot," Bowden said.

At least nine bullets came through the walls and windows, and one of them killed Anderson.

According to Bowden, her death came at a time when she was turning her life around.

"She wasn't a saint. But she was doing good,” Bowden said. “She wasn't into no trouble. Just trying to get her life right. She was helping me, and I was helping her."

She was helping others, too, Bowden said.

He said many people who fell on hard times in their life turned to Anderson for hope because they knew she would never judge.

Bowden said the hardest part is watching their dog, Buddy, look for Anderson every time he walks into their home.

He family is holding funeral services for her Sunday.

Paula Anderson's boyfriend wants the community to know the impact she had on others. On @WFTV at 10 and 11, he talks to us about the moment nine bullets came through his walls and killed the love of his life. pic.twitter.com/iVC3614vou — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 8, 2019

