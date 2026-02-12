Extreme drought expands in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry conditions persist across Central Florida, and the drought is worsening in some areas.

The updated Drought Index from Thursday morning shows two areas where conditions are worsening.

Central Florida drought (WFTV)

Almost all of Metro Orlando has been placed in a Moderate Drought. Last week, the metro area was considered Abnormally Dry.

Northern areas of Central Florida, including Marion, Sumter and Flagler counties are now in an Extreme Drought.

Central Florida drought (WFTV)

This is an upgrade from the Severe Drought conditions in much of that area.

Since November, much of Central Florida is running rainfall deficits between 3 to 6 inches, with some of the worst deficits in northern areas.

Central Florida drought (WFTV)

Burn bans are now in effect for parts of Central Florida, including Marion, Sumter, Polk, Flagler, and Brevard counties.

But it’s not just Central Florida dealing with drought conditions.

98 percent of the state is in a Moderate Drought or worse as of Thursday morning.

Much of North Florida, including Jacksonville, and much of west central Florida are also in an Extreme Drought.

Central Florida drought (WFTV)

Some rainfall is anticipated this upcoming weekend, but widespread soaking rain is unlikely.

In fact, the 8-to-14-day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing below-average rainfall across Florida to close out February.

While the drought is already impacting the region, unfortunately, things are likely to get worse as we move into the spring months.

