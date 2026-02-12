New connector road between U.S. 27 and SR 429 moves forward

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Expressway officials approved a contract on Thursday morning to continue construction on a new road connecting U.S. 27 and State Road 429.

The project aims to link the two major highways through a multiyear construction process.

The approval allows work to move forward on the newest section of the connector.

Crews are currently working on a segment of the road stretching from State Road 429 to the Lake-Orange County line.

Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed by mid-2029.

