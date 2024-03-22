‘She didn’t deserve this’: family and friends honor teen stabbed near skate rink

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends honored 16-year-old Kennedy Williams during a balloon release at Lake Baldwin Park Thursday night.

This comes six days after deputies said the Winter Park high school student and another friend were stabbed near Astro’s Skate Rink on Golden Rod Rd in Orange County. Kennedy was with another friend, waiting to get picked up by her mom when deputies believe 15-year-old Anthony Rushing attacked her and along with another 16-year-old. It all happened in the parking lot of Amscot next door. Rushing is now facing second-degree murder charges.

The aftermath was recorded on video, streamed live and posted to social media. Williams’ mom said it disgusted her – and she’s disappointed to know so many of her friends were there that night and didn’t help her. William’s mom said her last word she uttered was “mom.”

Her friends said all she ever wanted was make people smile.

Read: Madeline Soto: Kissimmee police chief says detectives can’t be rushed in their investigation

“Kennedy is an amazing person,” said her best friend, Cala Jackson. “She’s beautiful, smart, outgoing. She made friends with everybody -- that’s why a lot of people are here today.”

“She never deserved any of this,” said her friend, Angel Ortiz.

Friends said they want to keep her memory alive and remind people about what a great person she was.

Read: Family says dishwasher bought at Best Buy leaked, causing thousands in damages

“I don’t want her to be known as the girl who got stabbed Astro’s,” said Cineas. “I want her to be known as Kennedy Williams-- the girl who made everybody smile, girl who made everyone laugh and all those other things.”

The sheriff’s office said the other girl who was stabbed is still alive and in stable condition.

Channel 9 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about what led up to the stabbing. It said that the details are still under investigation.

Read: Bodycam video released of fatal officer-involved shooting in Port Orange

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group