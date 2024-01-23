Sheriff: 2 arrested after deadly shooting in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Doncaster Court in Poinciana.

When deputies arrived they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died from his injuries.

Deputies said two suspects have been arrested for their involvement in the deadly shooting.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he will share more information during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

