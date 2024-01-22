FHP: 2 people killed in crash after SUV rolls into pond in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Osceola County in which two people were killed Monday morning.

According to FHP, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. on the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 192 to northbound World Drive in Kissimmee.

Troopers say the driver of a 2019 Toyota Rav-4 was on the ramp approaching World Drive when they lost control on the curve and ran off the roadway.

According to FHP’s preliminary assessment of the scene, the SUV then rolled into a pond and was submerged in the water.

The driver and a passenger in the Rav-4 were pronounced dead at the crash scene, troopers said. They have not been identified.

The westbound ramp to World Drive from U.S. 192 was completely blocked while troopers continued their investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the ramp remained closed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

