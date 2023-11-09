Sheriff: 3 charged in Apopka man’s fentanyl overdose death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff says three people, including a California man, are now facing first-degree murder charges in a local man’s fentanyl overdose death.

Deputies said those three people trafficked tens of thousands of pills from Los Angeles to Central Florida.

The sheriff said one of those pills killed a man in Apopka.

Watch: Palm Coast woman accused of selling drugs that caused overdose death

The victim’s mom said her son, 27-year-old Tristan Buttrum, struggled with pain for years.

She said Buttrum was prescribed Percocet for that pain, and when he couldn’t get it prescribed, he bought it from people he knew.

Read: As billions roll in to fight the US opioid epidemic, one county shows how recovery can work

He died in January after taking a pill he thought was Percocet.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said their investigation led them to three men.

Read: Sheriff: Juvenile charged in DeLand teen’s deadly Fentanyl overdose

He said this is not a case of accidental overdose, but a murder and that is what they are charging the three men with.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group