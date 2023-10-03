Sheriff: Juvenile charged in DeLand teen’s deadly Fentanyl overdose

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teen boy is facing manslaughter charges for selling fentanyl that killed another teenager, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The overdose death happened in July in DeLand.

In August, a medical examiner’s report documented the victim’s cause of death as fentanyl toxicity, officials said.

According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, investigators found conversations in the cell phone of the teenager who died of the fentanyl overdose where he told the 17-year-old dealer to warn him next time because the drugs were so powerful.

At Monday’s joint news conference with the state attorney’s office, Chitwood also said kids know where to get drugs, who the dealers are, and that fentanyl is showing up at area schools.

It’s one reason he wants Narcan — a medication that can reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose — placed at school campuses.

State Attorney RJ Larizza said it’s not clear yet if the alleged fentanyl dealer will be charged as an adult.

