Sheriff: Drug trafficking suspect arrested; connected to “Operation Daly Dose”

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jarrick Ross, 40, was arrested Wednesday in Orange City and charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Investigators said they searched Ross’s motel room at the Quality Inn and recovered fentanyl in a toilet that wasn’t flushed.

According to a news release, Ross was wanted on a warrant and had been hiding since several other suspects were arrested from a multijurisdictional investigation named “Operation Daly Dose.”

Last month, at a press conference, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced law enforcement confiscated more than 2,300 grams of fentanyl during raids across Volusia and Lake counties.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that’s more than 1.5 million doses.

According to investigators, for months starting last August, SWAT teams raided homes across Volusia and Lake counties to make nearly 40 drug trafficking arrests.

Surveillance, search warrants, and wiretaps to catch and charge group members were used, according to investigators.

Chitwood said the charges range from drug trafficking to weapons violations.

The ring was also involved in organized thefts where suspects posed as Walmart employees to steal televisions and trade them for narcotics, according to the news release.

.Along with trafficking in fentanyl, Ross is also charged with tampering with evidence and resisting without violence.

Ross is being held at Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1,271,000, bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office

Operation Daly Dose was a joint effort led by the Volusia Bureau of Investigation (VBI) and the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force (WVNTF) along with the(FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

