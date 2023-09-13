Sheriff: Man armed with knife shot and killed by deputies, officers in Auburndale

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Officers and deputies shot and killed an armed man in Auburndale Tuesday night, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd said it happened after Angelo Curcione, 55, threatened his deputies and Auburndale police officers with a knife.

The two agencies responded to the Westside Ridge neighborhood late Tuesday for a domestic violence call reportedly involving Curcione.

READ: Police respond to shooting at Palm Bay convenience store

Judd said Curcione left the scene but when he was later found, he jumped out of some bushes with the knife.

That’s when officers and deputies opened fire, killing him.

The deadly shots were fired at Westside Ridge Boulevard near Berkley Road in Auburndale.

READ: Brightline announces start of service connecting Orlando to South Florida

Investigators released a photo of the large knife they said Curcione was holding.

Auburndale crime scene Investigators said a man threatened deputies and officers with a knife (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Judd said Curcione had a lengthy and violent criminal history in New Jersey, including serving time in prison for attempted murder.

The sheriff said no officers or deputies were hurt during the incident.

READ: ‘I’ll never park there again’: Action 9 confronts off-site parking business with troubling history

The shooting is being investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force, according to Judd.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group