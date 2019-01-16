Sheriff's deputy resigns after fight at Palm Beach strip club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida sheriff's deputy resigned after he was arrested on battery charges stemming from a confrontation with a couple at a strip club last year.
An internal affairs report said Dwight Robinson, 33, quit his job at the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office two days after the incident at Scores Palm Beach Gentlemen's club.
The Palm Beach Post reports a woman was in the process of selecting a stripper to do a lap dance for her husband when she said Robinson and two other men began grabbing her.
Robinson wasn't on duty, the report said.
The report said the husband asked them to leave her alone, but the confrontation escalated. The police report said club video shows Robinson punching the couple.
Defense attorney Gregory Salnick said Robinson was a good officer who "got jammed up in a difficult situation."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
