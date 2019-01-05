0 Sheriff: Woman visiting Polk County shot, killed by ex-boyfriend

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A woman visiting Polk County was shot and killed early Saturday by her ex-boyfriend, whom she’d broken up with in 2017, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

David Murdock, 60, of Lake Wales, is facing a first-degree murder charge after deputies found Lisa Bunce, 56, dead in the closet of a friend’s home near Haines City, investigators said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Murdock and Bunce ended their “troubled” relationship in December 2017, after which Bunce moved to Ohio.

Bunce traveled to Florida from Ohio after Christmas to visit some friends, including 66-year-old Sandra Andrews, who hosted her.

A friend told investigators that Murdock had tried to call Bunce multiple times Friday, according to a news release. She blocked his number so he could not reach her, deputies said.

Deputies said Murdock drove to Andrews' house on Melbourn Drive and shot Andrews and Bunce around 1 a.m.

Andrews was shot in the face and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where she is expected to survive, deputies said.

"Murdock told us he had to get rid of 'the Devil' as an excuse for his actions. Lots of people blame the Devil for their misdeeds, but it takes a person to pull a trigger. We are going to hold Murdock accountable for murdering his ex-girlfriend and trying to kill another woman,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a news release.

Murdock has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault/battery, and shooting into a building.

He will be held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

