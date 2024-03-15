Sheriff’s office assumes leadership roles after Holly Hill police chief resigns

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffrey Miller resigned from his position, according to a memo from the Holly Hill City Manager Joseph Forte.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s team will handle all Holly Hill Police operations throughout the investigation.

“All the resources that I have are available. The citizens have nothing to worry about,” said Chitwood.

The Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Union that represents the department, is backing the Sheriff’s Office. Even so, Executive Director Mike Scudiero said the transition and situation that caused it, is troubling for officers.

“Just seeing the words inappropriate activities will raise red flags. But these men and women who are working the street today and tonight, have to go out and do the same job they did all along. They have no control over what did or did not happen above their rank,” said Scudiero.

Scudiero would not share specifics on the situation, other than to say, it’s being handled appropriately.

“I do want to believe in my heart of hearts that this has been looked at pretty intensively so far and extensively and that any potential problems have been accounted for,” said Scudiero.

Forte’s memo read in part:

“I write to address recent developments within the Holly Hill Police Department that demand transparency and decisive action.

A few weeks ago, an allegation surfaced regarding inappropriate incidents involving a police sergeant. Without delay, I took immediate action by referring the matter to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for an impartial internal investigation. As this investigation unfolded, today I was informed that additional accusations emerged implicating the Chief and Captain, prompting a necessary expansion of the inquiry. In accordance with established protocol, individuals under investigation are placed on suspension with paid leave. Consequently, Chief Miller verbally tendered his resignation with immediate effect, while Captain Yates was placed on paid leave pending further investigation. Sergeant Fountain was similarly suspended and placed on paid leave.”

The memo went on to state that to ensure the “continuity of critical services provided by the HHPD and to support the Holly Hill community, temporary operational oversight has been established.”

Chief Westfall and Watch Commanders Lieutenant Tucker and Lieutenant Bryan have been assigned by the sheriff’s office to provide assistance and to fill operational gaps until such time as the chief’s position can be permanently filled

Sergeant Bentley has been reassigned to fill the vacancy left by Sergeant Fountain. Chief Westfall will be temporarily filling the CID sergeant position with a member of the VCSO to be determined, Forte added.

