Shipping deadlines released for holiday deliveries

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas is less than a month away.

Those looking to ship gifts this year need to be aware of the upcoming shipping deadlines.

The Post Office recommends you send your holiday mail by Dec. 16.

Read: Enter for a chance to win tickets to ICE! featuring ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

If you’re using Priority Mail, you have four extra days.

FedEx recommends shipping no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

Watch: Local organizations feeding families in need this holiday season

UPS says you should ship by Dec. 19 for three-day select deliveries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group