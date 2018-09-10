ORLANDO, Fla. - A 55-year-old man was shot outside the Happy Place Sports Bar at about 1 a.m. Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Monday’s shooting marks the second in two months at the bar on Southland Boulevard in Orlando.
Deputies said a confrontation between a security guard and another person in the parking lot of the bar led to the shooting.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. He remains in stable condition, authorities said.
On July 9, a man was shot to death and four others were injured, including a security guard, outside the bar, deputies said.
On July 20, Bryan O’Neill Diodonet Cortes was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Edgar Rivera-Cruz, 20, authorities said.
Cortes was also charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, investigators said.
