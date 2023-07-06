Shooting investigation underway at gas station in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a gas station on Interstate 75 north of Ocala.

According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a shooting call at the Petro gas station at Highway 318 along Interstate 75.

One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are investigating and will release more information when it becomes available.

