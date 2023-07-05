Local

Body discovered in Kissimmee apartment on July 4th

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Kissimmee police A Kissimmee Police supervisor was given a 40-hour suspension after failing to document a possible domestic violence situation. (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A death investigation was underway at an apartment complex on July 4th, the Kissimmee Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police were called shortly after 8:45 p.m. to conduct a well-being check at the Heatherwood Apartments on North Hoagland Boulevard near West Vine Street.

Detectives said they discovered a body in one of the apartments and launched a death investigation.

Read: Storms flip over 3 aircrafts at Kissimmee airport

The victim’s identification has not been released as detectives are still trying to notify the person’s relatives.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read