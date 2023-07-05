Body discovered in Kissimmee apartment on July 4th

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A death investigation was underway at an apartment complex on July 4th, the Kissimmee Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 8:45 p.m. to conduct a well-being check at the Heatherwood Apartments on North Hoagland Boulevard near West Vine Street.

Detectives said they discovered a body in one of the apartments and launched a death investigation.

The victim’s identification has not been released as detectives are still trying to notify the person’s relatives.

See a map of the scene below:

