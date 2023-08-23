Man shot in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot Wednesday morning in Orlando’s Parramore district, police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to West Anderson Street near Westmoreland Drive.

The Orlando Police Department told Channel 9 that on arrival, officers located a shooting victim in the 800 block of West Anderson Street.

Police have not identified the man but said his injuries were “life-threatening.”

No arrests have been made and a department spokesperson said detectives are following some leads on a possible suspect.

Officers have taped off the area and their investigation remained active as of 6 a.m.

Police have temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of West Anderson Street at Westmoreland Drive.

