Orange County firefighter injured while responding to church fire, officials say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

ORCO-FIRE-N-HIAWASSEE (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital while responding to a fire Tuesday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews were responding to a “fully involved church fire” at The Center Arena, 10 N. Hiawassee Road, Fire Rescue tweeted.

The firefighter was assessed and transported to the hospital, reportedly with no life-threatening injuries, according to Fire Rescue.

The fire was along the ridge of the roof, resulting in the roof collapsing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

See a map of the scene below:

