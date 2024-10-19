Local

TODAY: ‘Come Out With Pride’ celebration underway in Downtown Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

2024 Come Out With Pride Parade in Orlando This is the 20th year for the event in Downtown Orlando. (WFTV staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are celebrating the weekend in Downtown Orlando.

Saturday is the annual “Come Out With Pride” festival.

It’s one of the largest events of its kind in the southeast U.S.

2024 Come Out With Pride Parade in Orlando This is the organization's 20th year for the event. (WFTV staff)

Over 220,000 people attended last year’s event.

Saturday’s fun officially got underway at noon at Lake Eola Park.

It marks Orlando’s 20th Come Out With Pride celebration.

The signature parade, which features a new route through the city for 2024, began at 4 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy vendors, performances, and more throughout the evening.

Before the celebration ends, fireworks are planned for around 9:30 p.m.

