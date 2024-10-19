TODAY: ‘Come Out With Pride’ celebration underway in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are celebrating the weekend in Downtown Orlando.

Saturday is the annual “Come Out With Pride” festival.

It’s one of the largest events of its kind in the southeast U.S.

Over 220,000 people attended last year’s event.

This weekend, we’re excited to welcome over 200,000 people to @DWNTWN_ORLANDO for the Come Out with Pride Parade! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



🗓️Saturday, October 19

⏰12 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Parade at 4 p.m.)

📍Lake Eola Park



🔗https://t.co/LZERMtwIXM

📷@citybeautiful pic.twitter.com/456c2G5G93 — Lake Eola (@LakeEolaPark) October 14, 2024

Saturday’s fun officially got underway at noon at Lake Eola Park.

It marks Orlando’s 20th Come Out With Pride celebration.

The signature parade, which features a new route through the city for 2024, began at 4 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy vendors, performances, and more throughout the evening.

Before the celebration ends, fireworks are planned for around 9:30 p.m.

🌈 Orlando, get ready for @orlandopride with a new parade route, exciting performances, vendors, and community fun!



🚎 Ride LYMMO for free or hop on Ride DTO for $1 eco-friendly rides. Let’s make it a day to remember! 🌟#ComeOutWithPride #PrideOrlando #LoveIsLove #DTO #Pride pic.twitter.com/thkfnL02os — Downtown Orlando (@DWNTWN_ORLANDO) October 18, 2024

