‘Come Out With Pride” returns to Orlando with its Most Colorful Parade and Pride celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Every October “Come Out With Pride” Orlando throws one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the Southeast.

The celebration takes place around National Coming Out Day, knowing that for many, Pride may be the one day of the year people can live their true authentic selves.

In 2023, more than 220,000 people lined the streets of Orlando for “Come Out With Pride,” making it the largest single-day event in Central Florida.

The Most Colorful Parade and festival is a family-friendly event open to all, with more than 200 organizations and supportive businesses marching and participating in the celebration.

Along with the hundreds of vendors, “Come Out With Pride” is committed to bringing event-goers dozens of popular and up-and-coming local and national artists that will perform across three staged throughout the day and night.

The parade will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 and will end with an incredible fireworks show over Lake Eola.

Organizers announced a new parade route this year to accommodate the growing number of attendees.

The new route will take participants through downtown, traveling south on Orange Avenue, east on Central Boulevard, and north on Rosalind Avenue before making our way to the grand finale on East Robinson Street.

