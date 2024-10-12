Winter Park Autumn Art Festival opens this weekend

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Autumn Art Festival is still going on after Hurricane Milton.

Guests can attend the festival this Saturday and Sunday.

Florida artists will show off their paintings, pottery, and sculptures at this favorite fall attraction.

While guests stroll along the booths, they can also participate in craft workshops, a beer garden and multiple food vendors.

“We welcome the artists who are traveling from across Florida to share their work as well as all who will come and enjoy it,” said Betsy Gardner, President and CEO of the Winter Park Chamber.

Admission is free.

The art festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

