‘Milo’s Mission’: Titusville police announce pet safety initiative

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Continuing their commitment to the safety of citizens and their animal family members, the Titusville Police Department will offer residents free pet alert stickers.

The information on the sticker lets members of fire and police departments know if there are pets inside the home, providing crucial information to first responders who answer “calls for service” to a residence.

When this sticker is posted, responders will immediately know about animals inside the home, allowing for a more educated and effective response.

“For over a decade our agency has provided safety messages through social media, public service announcements, and community outreach events via our Pet Safety Advocate, “Milo”, said Titusville Police Chief John Lau. “This free public outreach will continue “Milo’s Mission” of providing animal safety awareness…we just love our community.”

For more information about how to receive a PET ALERT STICKER, pet safety announcements, and “Milo’s Mission” go to Titusville.com/PetAlertSticker.

