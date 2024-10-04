Brightline names sponsor for the ‘Tay-Keover’ Sing-Along train rides

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline announces that “Little Words Project” will be the presenting sponsor for the “Tay-Keover Sing-along trains that connect Central Floridians to Miami for the Taylor Swift “The Era Tour” shows from Oct. 18-20.

The brand known for its iconic word bracelets, will have special bracelet booths en route to the concert.

“Brightline’s upcoming Sing-Along Trains for the Big Concert are among our most popular theme trains to date, connecting and creating memories for fans from the moment they step into the station,” said Barbara Drahl, senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy, Brightline. “Our partnership with the Little Words Project will further enhance this special experience for fans.”

The Sing-Along Train is a one-of-a-kind experience for fans in the Central Florida area to see the only Florida show on the 2024 “The Era Tour”, with other fans.

“The Little Words Project team looks forward to this collaboration with Brightline, and our bracelets will be a lasting memory of positivity, kindness and empowerment,” said Adriana Carrig, CEO and Founder of Little Words Project. “Together, we’re enhancing the experience for fans into one that is truly immersive and extends beyond the stadium.”

Tickets for the Tay-Keover’ Sing-Along Train are available here.

