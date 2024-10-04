Tropical system in Gulf to increase rain and storm chances in Florida next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a system in the Gulf of Mexico that may become our next named storm.

It is still hard to tell where the system will go and how strong it will be.

Some computer models show the system developing into a tropical storm and moving over Florida, but others keep it as a disorganized low-pressure area.

Read: Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

Though the warm Gulf waters should help to strengthen the storm, wind shear is also working against its development.

Regardless of the development, the storm system should bring a lot of rain and storms to our area for most of next week.

Read: Biden visits Florida to survey Hurricane Helene damage

Hurricane Kirk continues to gain strength in the Central Atlantic.

Kirk is a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds around 145 mph.

Read: Action 9: Watch out for donation scams following Hurricane Helene

Thankfully, Kirk is forecast to stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Leslie is right behind Kirk and is also slowly moving through the Central Atlantic.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Helene aftermath: Florida power companies send crews to help stranded communities While the Sunshine State works to recover from Hurricane Helene, other states like Georgia and the Carolinas are dealing with severe damage. (Duke Energy /Duke Energy)

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all active systems in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group