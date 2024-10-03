Biden to survey Hurricane Helene damage in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Tallahassee on Thursday to see the impacts of Hurricane Helene in Florida.
Helene made landfall last week as a devastating Category 4 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida.
The estimated insured losses in Florida have already reached nearly $657 million.
Reports claim at least 191 people in six states have died, including 19 in Florida.
More than 2 million customers were left without power when the storm hit.
A week later, nearly 20,000 people are still in the dark in the Sunshine State.
Gov. Ron DeSantis commended the efforts to get the lights back on during a press conference on Wednesday.
“That’s really, really impressive. I mean, I think people who have lived through some of these storms in the past, you’d have, even more modest storms, people would be out a couple weeks sometimes,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis said the state will continue to send reinforcements to help survivors in the Big Bend, including shower trailers, forklifts, and oxygen machines.
