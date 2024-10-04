Deputies identify woman killed in Edgewater domestic shooting

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office provided more details about a shooting that happened Thursday night that stemmed from a domestic incident.

Deputies said a woman, identified as Monica Robarge, 40, lived at a home on Liza Clinton Road in Edgewater, where she was shot and killed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Robarge suffered multiple gunshot wounds from her boyfriend, who said he shot her in self-defense in a fight.

Robarge’s boyfriend was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries but declined to answer any additional questions without a lawyer.

Investigators said he is not being charged at this time.

There were no prior reports of domestic violence incidents involving the couple or calls at the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate the shooting.

