Woman dies after shooting in Edgewater, deputies say

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a deadly shooting in Edgewater.

Deputies said the shooting was reported around 5:10 p.m. at a home off Liza Clinton Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance.

Investigators said the man suspected of shooting her remained at the scene for a minor injury.

Volusia deputies will provide updates as they become available.

