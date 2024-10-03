Woman dies after shooting in Edgewater, deputies say

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a deadly shooting in Edgewater.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Deputies said the shooting was reported around 5:10 p.m. at a home off Liza Clinton Road.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance.
Investigators said the man suspected of shooting her remained at the scene for a minor injury.
Read: Lake Mary High School teacher, assistant coach arrested over misconduct allegations
Volusia deputies will provide updates as they become available.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group