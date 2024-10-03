Lake Mary High School teacher, assistant coach arrested over misconduct allegations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools announced the arrest of a teacher at Lake Mary High School.

On Thursday, SCPS was made aware of an allegation of misconduct involving Richard Colon, a teacher and assistant coach at the school,

According to a news release, Colon was immediately placed on administrative leave. The incident was reported to the Department of Family and Children Services and Law Enforcement per our operating procedures.

Colon was arrested Thursday afternoon and was booked into the Seminole County Jail, for inappropriate conduct with a student, school officials said.

Officials stated that allegations of misconduct are taken seriously, and they will fully cooperate with law enforcement during their investigation.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools,” the release stated.

If you have additional information call Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Below is the message that was sent to parents regarding the incident:

“Dear Ram Families,

I wanted to personally reach out and share some news with you so that you hear it from me first. I have been informed that one of our teachers, Mr. Colon, has been placed under arrest this afternoon for inappropriate conduct with a student.

I want you to know that any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. We will continue to fully cooperate and assist law enforcement as they continue their investigation. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated at Seminole County Public Schools.

I want to encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Dr. Reynolds”

