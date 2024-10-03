Orange County Judge Jeff Ashton accused of concerning behavior in his courtroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — The local judge who prosecuted the Casey Anthony case is now accused of bad behavior in his courtroom.

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission has filed charges against Judge Jeff Ashton.

He’s accused of bias and an overall bad temperament in court.

The panel determined that his behavior raises questions about his fitness for judicial office.

Ashton has 20 days to respond to the charges.

