Orange County Judge Jeff Ashton will not face charges in child abuse investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 10th District State Attorney said Orange County Judge Jeff Ashton will not face charges in a child abuse investigation.

In a new letter, State Attorney Brian Haas said the evidence in the case did not support criminal charges being filed.

An executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office in October showed Ashton and his wife were accused of failing to report the abuse.

He was one of the lead prosecutors in the Casey Anthony murder trial 15 years ago.

In the new report, prosecutors said the person who came forward provided multiple conflicting accounts of the various events that led to the allegations.

They also said in her interview, she was clear that she no longer desired for criminal charges to be brought in the matter.

