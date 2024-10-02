State Representative Randy Fine to appeal contempt of court ruling

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Despite objections and a request for a post-election continuance, State Representative Randy Fine found himself in civil court for a contempt of court hearing.

After roughly three hours of testimony and arguments, Judge Scott Blaue found Fine in contempt of court and ordered him to take an anger management course.

Fine told WFTV, “I’m not going to have there be a record of contempt for this. In fact, his consequences are improper. In civil contempt, you’re not allowed to punish. My lawyer tried to make that clear. What he did today is just the latest reason he shouldn’t be a judge.”

This all stems from an August 19th virtual hearing on Teams where witnesses said they saw Fine making obscene gestures presumably toward Robert William Burns, III.

Burns tried to get Representative Fine and Wayne Twiddy disqualified as Republican State Committeeman candidates over alleged issues with documents filed with the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Judge Blaue ruled that Burns had no standing and the case was dismissed with prejudice.

Fine’s attorney, Ryan Christopher Rodems has his own contempt hearing before Judge Blaue in November. Fine has filed a complaint against the judge with the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission.

Meanwhile, Burns told us, “The judge made it clear that the courtroom is an island of sanity where we civilly resolve disputes, where the kind of middle-school bullying Randy Fine engages in on social media and elsewhere has no place. I’m glad to see him finally being held accountable for his behaviors far beneath his office.”

