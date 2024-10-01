Florida seeks death penalty against woman accused of shooting, killing Lake County deputy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The State of Florida announced that they will be seeking the death penalty against Julie Ann Sulpizio, who is accused of shooting and killing Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link, as well as wounding two others.

According to the court documents, “based on the facts known by the State at this time, the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event Defendant is found guilty of First-Degree Murder.”

On August 2, Deputies Bradley Link, Stefano Gargano and Harold Howell were responding to a disturbance call in unincorporated Eustis, when they were fired at in an ambush attack.

Link was killed during the attack and the two other deputies were injured and taken to the hospital where both underwent multiple surgeries during their recovery.

Sulpizio was arrested on 12 charges in connection with the fatal shooting.

Michael Sulpizio, 49, Savannah Sulpizio, 23, and Cheyenne Sulpizio, 22, each died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds during the standoff following the initial attack, said Sheriff Grinnell. They were Julie Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters.

Investigators said that they discovered the bodies of two small dogs in the front yard of the home.

Grinnell said that investigators had discovered 22 guns staged in the living room along with a stockpile of ammunition.

Elsewhere in the home, he said that they discovered body armor, MREs, bottled water, anti-government propaganda and conspiracy theory-related media.

The 28-year-old Link was laid to rest with full honors on Aug. 12.

