Firefighters rescue dog from 14-foot hole in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Crews with Marion County Fire Rescue saved a dog from a large hole in Ocala on Monday.

Fire officials said they received a call for animal rescue at the home on SW 143rd Loop shortly after 7 p.m.

A man had reported that his dog, Bella, fell into a hole about 14 feet deep.

Marion County firefighters rappelled into the hole and rescued the dog.

According to the fire department, Bella is about the size of a five-year-old child, and the crews used the same skills needed to rescue a small child to get her out of the hole.

Bella was safely returned to her owner.

