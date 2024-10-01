‘A miracle’: Florida dog rescued after getting trapped in car’s grill for 12 hours

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A lucky dog in Port St. Lucie is back home after getting trapped in a car’s grill for 12 hours.

The scary incident happened earlier this week when a woman accidentally hit the dog while driving at night.

However, she didn’t realize the dog was stuck until the next day when she took her car to a local shop.

Mechanics eventually found the scarred pooch and carefully freed it

“Nothing wrong with the dog, a miracle – yeah, something unbelievable, I thought I lost my dog,” said owner Ignacio Rangel.

The dog, named Barbas, is now safe and sound with his family.

