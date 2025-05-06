Journey to a Celestial Park between worlds at Universal’s Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — When visitors first arrive at the theme park, they will walk through the Chronos, the iconic symbol of the Universal Epic Universe.

As guests begin their day, they will pass through the Chronos portal, which serves as the gateway into Epic.

The first world that visitors will experience is Celestial Park. This area combines rides, stores, and dining, making it the cosmic heart of the Universal Epic Universe.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore tree-lined walkways and moving fountains while discovering the world between worlds.

Visitors will be able to travel into different worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Brek, and Dark Universe.

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel will have a dedicated entrance.

Celestial Park features two exciting attractions: the Stardust Racers and the Constellation Carousel.

WFTV Eyewitness News will begin publishing a series of articles on the various attractions of the Epic Universe as the grand opening date on May 22 approaches. Each story will provide in-depth coverage of the different portals, detailing where visitors can find dining options, merchandise, and thrilling rides.

