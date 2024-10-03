Teen indicted for murder in drug deal in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County grand Jury formally indicted 18-year-old Tenaje Johnson on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted robbery with a firearm, shooting at, within, or into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a minor.

On July 14, 2024, the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Lawne Boulevard and found Christopher Dumesle, 19, slumped over in a vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

The investigation revealed Mr. Dumesle had arrived for a drug deal, but two suspects met him there for a robbery attempt, resulting in the fatal shooting.

Read: Student loan grace period ends; what happens now?

On July 30, 2024, OPD arrested Johnson and on Sept. 25, the State presented enough evidence to a grand jury to secure an indictment on Johnson.

The homicide took place before Johnson’s 18th birthday, but the State attorney’s office decided to charge him as an adult.

Read: TODAY: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Ocoee

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group