TODAY: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for some fun this evening, the City of Ocoee has you covered.
A Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will be in full swing Thursday at Ocoee Lakeshore Center and Bill Breeze Park.
Festivities will include:
- Latin music and free salsa dance lessons
- Painting demonstration
- Door prizes and giveaways
- Food trucks
- Dozens of vendors
Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Officials said Ocoee has a rich and diverse culture that includes Hispanic and Latino residents who make up about 30% of the city’s population.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.
Tonight’s event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bill Breeze Park is located at 125 Lakeshore Drive in Ocoee.
