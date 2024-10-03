TODAY: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for some fun this evening, the City of Ocoee has you covered.

A Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will be in full swing Thursday at Ocoee Lakeshore Center and Bill Breeze Park.

Festivities will include:

Latin music and free salsa dance lessons

Painting demonstration

Door prizes and giveaways

Food trucks

Dozens of vendors

Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Officials said Ocoee has a rich and diverse culture that includes Hispanic and Latino residents who make up about 30% of the city’s population.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.

Tonight’s event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bill Breeze Park is located at 125 Lakeshore Drive in Ocoee.

Ocoee Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 3. (City of Ocoee)

