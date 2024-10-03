Local

TODAY: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Ocoee

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Hispanic Heritage Month FILE - Members of the Cathedral City High School Ballet Folklorico pose for photo prior to joining in the Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (Richard Vogel/AP)

OCOEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for some fun this evening, the City of Ocoee has you covered.

A Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will be in full swing Thursday at Ocoee Lakeshore Center and Bill Breeze Park.

Festivities will include:

  • Latin music and free salsa dance lessons
  • Painting demonstration
  • Door prizes and giveaways
  • Food trucks
  • Dozens of vendors

Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Officials said Ocoee has a rich and diverse culture that includes Hispanic and Latino residents who make up about 30% of the city’s population.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.

Tonight’s event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bill Breeze Park is located at 125 Lakeshore Drive in Ocoee.

For more information, click here.

Ocoee Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 3. (City of Ocoee)

