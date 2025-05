ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Parks has released the dates for their annual Food and Wine festival at EPCOT.

The festival, which began in 1996, was a 30-day celebration of flavors and culture from around the world.

Today, the festival spans over 3 months and celebrates over 35 global markets.

The event will last from August 28 to November 22, 2025

EPCOT FOOD AND WINE 2025

