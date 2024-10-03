Rascal Flatts ‘Life is a Highway Tour’ stops in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rascal Flatts announced its “Life Is a Highway Tour” with a stop in Orlando at the Kia Center on April 4, 2025.

The multi-platinum-selling group celebrates 25 years of being a group with a tour for their fans who’ve been along the ride for 25 years.

The group reflected: “In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years. To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we’ve been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we’re ready to get out on the road again. It’s hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much.”

This will be Rascal Flatts debut in Orlando at the Kia Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at 10 a.m., for more information, click here.

