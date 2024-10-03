Harlem Globetrotters to be in Orlando in newly announced 2025 World Tour

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Harlem Globetrotters announce their 2025 World Tour, which includes a stop in Orlando.

The world-famous Globetrotters will take on their archrivals, the Washington Generals, at Addition Financial Arena on January 10, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

